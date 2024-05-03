'Switching jobs only way….': Engineer shares 'hard truths' about Indian companies; calls appraisals ‘a joke’
While emphasizing that a good salary is as essential as good work, Akshay Saini said it is the employee's fault if he thinks he is underpaid
Akshay Saini, a Dehradun-based engineer, took the internet by storm with his social media posts about achieving “high salaries" in the middle of appraisal season. The engineer shared some "hard truths" about the corporate industry and said an employee must not overthink before switching if he/she is underpaid. Akshay Saini's remarks are doing rounds on social media, with people reacting positively to his opinion.