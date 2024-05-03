Akshay Saini, a Dehradun-based engineer, took the internet by storm with his social media posts about achieving “high salaries" in the middle of appraisal season. The engineer shared some "hard truths" about the corporate industry and said an employee must not overthink before switching if he/she is underpaid. Akshay Saini's remarks are doing rounds on social media, with people reacting positively to his opinion.

“HARD TRUTH : Switching jobs is the only way to reach high salaries. In most Indian companies, the internal appraisals is a joke. Even above average engineers hardly get a double digit hike % If you're underpaid, don't overthink, just Switch!," Akshay Saini said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

“The HARD TRUTH is, if you start your career with a Low Salary, you will have to switch jobs to reach High salary (as a Software Engineer) The HARD TRUTH is, Internal appraisals are very low. Internal promotion process is broken. (in most companies) low_appraisal% of low_salary = new_low_salary If you start with a low salary, switching jobs gets you much more salary hikes! That's the reason you will see a lot of highly paid software engineers (who started from a low salary) must have switched jobs frequently," said in another post.

While emphasizing that a good salary is as essential as good work, Akshay Saini said it is the employee's fault if he thinks he is underpaid. He also left a disclaimer for those who might get too motivated with his suggestions.

"So, If you're stuck in a low paying job, and have tried to get a raise or a promotion and FAILED, consider Switching your job! SALARY is as important as GOOD WORK Lastly remember, `If you're underpaid, it's YOUR fault," the engineer added.

“DISCLAIMER: Only switch your job if you really are underpaid. Don't be GREEDY. PS. Greed has no cure," Akshay Saini said in concluding lines.

How social media responded?

The users on social media reacted with positive expressions on Akshay Saini's post as they shared their experiences in the corporate world. “True. I switched and job in 6 months. Reached 6.5LPA . Now switching again after 45 fays. Expecting 9.6LPA.God has been gracious," one user said.

“Always keep upgrading yourself with your domain expertise spending personal time in reading etc. know your value in company and salary that u deserve… If current company not ready to pay it others will pay. Keep yourself updated with demand and supply scenario of your expertise," another user said.

