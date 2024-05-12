Switzerland's Nemo, a non-binary artist, made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'The Code' blending various genres.

Switzerland's Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, making history as the first non-binary artist to win the competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AFP, Swiss rapper and singer Nemo, aged 24, clinched victory in the contest with their song “The Code," blending elements of drum-and-bass, opera, rap, and rock. The song explores Nemo's personal journey of self-discovery as a non-binary individual.

“‘The Code’is about the journey I started with the realization that I am neither a man nor a woman," Nemo said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nemo representing Switzerland reacts while holding flowers after winning during the Grand Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

According to Reuters, this year's competition, some voices called for Israel's exclusion from the event due to its military actions in Gaza, sparked by a deadly attack by Hamas on October 7th within Israel.

“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world," Nemo said, after receiving the Eurovision trophy on stage.

“To know that a song that has changed my life and a song where I just speak about my story has touched so many people and maybe inspired other people to stay true to their story is the most insane thing that has ever happened to me," Nemo later said during a press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nemo broke the fragile prize shortly after receiving it, but was given a new one to replace it. “I didn't just break the code, I also broke the trophy," Nemo said, laughing, at the press conference after the win.

How did the Internet react to Nemo's win? The internet was inundated with an outpouring of reactions, showering love upon Nemo. Social media platforms buzzed with heartfelt messages and expressions of adoration for the beloved character.

A username Gabe wrote, “Amidst the chaos, a fairytale wins out. The first non-binary winner of Eurovision. SWITZERLAND IS THE CHAMPION. CONGRATULATIONS NEMO." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user took to X and wrote, “I just know Israel is pissed right now. A non-binary singer who's vocally against the genocide in Palestine won the biggest music show in the world. This is not only a victory for Nemo & Switzerland, but for everyone who believes in PEACE."

'Thank you nemo, bambie, iolanda and marina for standing up for what’s right, you represent what eurovision is about," wrote anotehr user.

“Despite the Israeli delegations tormentation and bullying, Nemo has prevailed, and is the first Non-Binary winner of Eurovision," wrote a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user Anahit wrote, “Congratulations to Switzerland for the deserved win. Nemo has been a great person during the whole season, they interacted with and supported everyone and they had the most winner worthy song this year."

A user wrote, “Today a fan got their non binary flag taken away because it was “political" and now nemo walked on stage with the same flag. I’m so proud of them."

Furthermore, during the Eurovision Song Contest, organizers had prohibited all flags except those representing participating countries. However, Nemo managed to bring in a flag representing non-binary individuals, which they proudly displayed during the show's introduction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I had to smuggle my flag in," Nemo told a press conference after the win, adding that “maybe Eurovision needs a little bit of fixing."

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!