Switzerland vacation turns expensive: Indian tourist gets ₹1 lakh traffic violation fine months after returning

A dream Swiss vacation turned into a costly nightmare for an Indian tourist who was hit with over ₹1 lakh traffic fine, nearly a year after she returned home. Caught off guard by the massive penalty, she turned to the Internet to look for ways to appeal the charge.

In a viral X post, the 31-year-old woman shared that she received a fine of ₹1.5 lakh from Switzerland months after returning from the trip, and sought help from netizens to help her find a way to get it waived or appealed.

“Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost ₹1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived,” she wrote on X.

In a later comment, she revealed that the fine was actually more than ₹1 lakh — "We just realised it’s actually more than that, 1.5 lakhs in total.

Here's how netizens reacted: Stunned by the massive fine, social media users said it is “not possible to waive” and suggested she pay it at the earliest to avoid being blacklisted for the next Schengen visa.

“Waiving a request from overseas will most likely result in an increase in fine. Better pay it asap to not begin blacklisted from next Schengen visa,” the user said.

A user also claimed that even if there was a way to appeal the fine, the woman's viral post has made the situation worse. “As you have taken it over X, authorities may make sure to set an example.”

“Swiss traffic fines are huge. Pay it, or else they will keep piling on interest. You can also ask for a payment plan; you might be able to pay it over time, little by little. Not sure if you travel back to the EU, they might flag you even after 20 years,” said another user.

Several netizens also shared their run-ins with international fines and said, “It's quite common, I've received fines 1 to 3 months post Europe car trips over the last 10 yrs, even though I've taken the utmost effort to follow every rule.”

“Yes, we did. And it’s important to pay the fine. It will not be waived or reduced. We received a ticket 5 months after we returned from our trip. We were 3 miles above the speed limit. Hope this helps,” said another user.

A netizen said, “I received three tickets, each costing 200–300 euros, about three or four months after returning from Switzerland, not a year later. The worst part was that online payment wasn’t possible; the only option was a SWIFT transfer, which wasted a lot of time. Most of my tickets were issued at the Austrian border, not directly from Switzerland.”

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However, some users suggested that the woman leave the fine be and move on.

“A friend of mine did not pay, and life is just going on for him,” a user said. Another added, “My friend and I received a speeding ticket from Italy, and we just ignored it.”