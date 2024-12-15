Sydney Sweeney is standing strong against online criticism after facing backlash for her portrayal of boxing icon Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. "The Euphoria" star took to social media to address the negative comments, which focused on body-shaming and her fitness for the physically demanding role.

On Friday (December 13), the American actress shared a compilation of offensive remarks on her social media handle as part of her response to the backlash. She also showcased her intense training routine as part of her preparation for the role.

The video begins with a series of cruel and insulting comments, including slang like “butterface” and “frumpy.” Screenshots featured in the video show hateful remarks such as, “Painfully average. Better looking girls on the beach in front of my house,” and, “She’s really not very attractive. Not sure why she’s so popular. I had better body at 37 before I got pregnant with my youngest.”

Other disturbing comments included, “Body is not the least bit incredible. She is certainly not attractive either. Maybe a 4 on a one to ten (sic) scale,” and “Quite frumpy, isn’t she.”

These remarks appear to stem from articles and posts criticizing her appearance, including photos of her at the beach in a bikini.

The video contrasts hurtful body-shaming remarks with footage of her intense gym workouts, including flipping tires, lifting weights, boxing, and demonstrating her commitment to the role.

Despite sharing these hurtful remarks, Sweeney used the video to take a stand against the negativity and body shaming while preparing for her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic about the legendary boxer’s life.

Her caption highlighted her commitment to her role, stating, "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

Fans and followers have applauded Sweeney for her strength and transparency, as she continues to highlight the importance of resilience in the face of online hate.

Honoring Christy Martin’s legacy The biopic, directed by David Michôd, stars Sweeney as Christy Martin, the first woman to break into the world of professional boxing and become a trailblazer for women in the sport. Sweeney has consistently expressed her respect and admiration for Martin’s journey, describing the role as “one of the most emotional, transformative experiences” of her life.