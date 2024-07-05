T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Champions Parade: Mismanagement alleged after several fans injured, faced breathing problems

T20 Men's Cricket World Cup Champions Parade in Mumbai: “Several” fans gathered to celebrate the Indian men's cricket team victory at Marine Drive in Mumbai reported injuries and some faced trouble breathing, ANI reported, as per Mumbai police.

A huge crowd gathered near Wankhede Stadium at Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team on June 4.

Eyewitness Accounts: Surging Crowds, No Police Action Rishab Mahesh Yadav, who lost consciousness during the parade, told ANI that he felt “choked” as the crowd kept increasing. “The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious. I was taken to the nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mis-mamagement. The police were also not alert,” Yadav stated.

Eye-witness Ravi Solanki told ANI that the crowd “kept increasing”, adding that the “police were not managing the situation”. “I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 pm and 6 pm which did not happen. The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8:15 and 8:45 pm,” Solanki said.

Fans Celebrate With T20 Men's Cricket Champions Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive.

Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team. Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans.

The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

The Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium at the end of the victory parade on June 4 evening. Office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) presented a cheque of ₹125 crore to the entire team on stage.