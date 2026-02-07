T20 World Cup 2026 starts today: Google Doodle celebrates beginning of cricket tournament in India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will start today, 7 February. On this occasion Google released a new Doodle celebrating one of the most awaited cricket tournaments of the year which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With teams participating from around the world, the opening ceremony will be a star-studded event.

The caption to the impressive illustration states, “ICC Men's T20 World Cup Begins.”

At Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, Rishab Sharma, Shivamani, Badshah and Nora Fatehi will take the spotlight during the dazzling opening ceremony ahead of the tournament opener. Hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the cricket tournament will see 20 teams competing across 55 matches. The most anticipated matches are scheduled between 7 February and 8 March 2026.

Where to live stream T20 World Cup 2026? In India, T20 World Cup fans will be able to stream live coverage on JioHotstar. Star Sports will broadcast the tournament for television viewers. Notably, all fixtures will be available in five languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. In addition to this, JioHotstar will provide regional feeds in Bengali, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Coverage in Marathi and Indian Sign Language will be provided for all Team India matches, including the semi-finals and the final, on JioHotstar. As an initiative for mobile-first audience, JioHotstar for the first time will release a vertical live feed in English and Hindi.

To enhance the viewing experience, JioHotstar will provide several points of view, including Hero, Stump, Battery, Field view, and Multi-View due to its 360-degree view and a multi-cam feature.

Where to listen to live audio and radio coverage Cricket enthusiasts all around the world will be able to listen to world-feed audio commentary in English via the ICC mobile app.