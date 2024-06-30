India faced South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Despite early setbacks, India posted 176/7, with Virat Kohli scoring 76 off 59 balls, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

Indian cricket team took on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29. The match began with India facing early setbacks, losing three quick wickets in their innings. Virat Kohli’s unusually slow innings on a batter-friendly pitch drew widespread reactions on social media. Kohli scored 76 runs off 59 balls, sparking mixed responses from fans and critics alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Kohli being 22 runs off 16 balls after 5 overs, he took an additional 32 balls to score his next 28 runs, reaching his first fifty of the T20 World Cup 2024 in 48 balls. This was his first 50-plus score in his last ten innings. Social media users expressed their opinions, with one user commenting, "Most selfish player. Who takes 48 balls to score a 50? And that too in a World Cup final."

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bat first. The team had a promising start with Virat Kohli hitting Marco Jansen for three boundaries in the first over. However, Sharma, after hitting a couple of boundaries off Keshav Maharaj, was dismissed while attempting a sweep. Maharaj also took Rishabh Pant’s wicket in the same over, reducing India to 23/2. Suryakumar Yadav soon followed, caught at fine leg off Kagiso Rabada’s delivery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how Internet users reacted to the victory:

“Pakistani Fans on X supported SA, ENG, AUS, BAN, USA, IRE when India was playing against these Teams after Pakistan Elimination 👀But, every team lost & India🇮🇳 emerged as the Champions of T20 WC 2024," said one user.

The victory was celebrated widely, with Bollywood stars sharing their excitement on social media. Raveena Tandon posted a video of her match watch party, while Ajay Devgn wrote, “Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! This victory is etched in our hearts. #T20WorldCup #INDvSA2024" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Two unbelievable things that happened in Barbados. Still can’t get over that catch from Surya and so happy for Rahul Dravid to lay his hands on an ICC trophy as coach," Virendra Sehwag said.

Riteish Deshmukh called it the “Greatest match I have seen!!! What a victory !!! Congratulations Team India. T20 World Cup winners !!!!" Vivek Oberoi shared his mixed emotions, saying, “Total emotional atyachar right now! While I’m going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia ‘s win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India….feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s."

