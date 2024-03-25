Active Stocks
Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in intimate Udaipur ceremony — Who is he?

Actor Taapsee Pannu married long term boyfriend Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The couple kept the wedding private with only close friends and family in attendance.

Actor Taapsee Pannu married long term boyfriend Mathias Boe over the weekend during an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Reports indicate that the ceremonies began last week on Wednesday with close friends and family in attendance. Pannu first met the Danish badminton player during the Indian Badminton League in 2013 and the two have dated for approximately 11 years.

“The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way," News18 quoted an unnamed source to explain. 

 

 

Published: 25 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST
