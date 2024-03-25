Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in intimate Udaipur ceremony — Who is he?
Actor Taapsee Pannu married long term boyfriend Mathias Boe over the weekend during an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Reports indicate that the ceremonies began last week on Wednesday with close friends and family in attendance. Pannu first met the Danish badminton player during the Indian Badminton League in 2013 and the two have dated for approximately 11 years.