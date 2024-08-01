Taapsee Pannu spotted cheering for Team India at Paris Olympics 2024

Actor Taapsee Pannu was spotted cheering for Team India on Wednesday as the Paris Olympics got underway. The Dunki star is currently in the city of love to support husband Mathias Boe as he coaches Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy towards victory.

“Walking Paris’ prettiest street (coz that’s what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Visuals shared online showed Pannu garbed in a sari and sneakers as she walked through cobbled streets and posed with friends. One of the clips shared on her social media also showed the star cheerly vociferously from the Olympic stands while she brandished an Indian flag.

She also posted photos while attending the Women's 75 kg boxing match that saw Lovlina Borgohain advancing to the quarterfinals earlier this week. Another post from Paris featured a dinner date with her Olympian-turned-coach husband.

“Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today,” she wrote on social media.

On the work front Taapsee is set to star in two upcoming projects — ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The actor was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

"It's been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba's trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is in both these films. It's just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I'm hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for the month of august. And I'm praying to receive the gift of love from them," she said last week.