TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi breaks silence on his disappearance: ‘had no plans of coming back, but…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, has finally spoken out about his disappearance in April. While speaking to Bombay Times, he said that his disappearance was not a publicity stunt and added that he did not wish to return back.

He further explained that if his intention were to seek publicity, he could have direcly done so by giving interviews or using social media to discuss about his unpaid dues from the popular show. He also mentioned that now he has only come out to clarify about certain things people have been saying about him.

The 51-year-old actor told Bombay Times, “I have always been spiritual because of my parents, and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign that made me return home.”

Speaking on people calling his disappearance publicity stunt, he said, “That’s not true. If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t.”

"Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor returned home after 25 days i.e. on 17 May after going missing on April 22. Singh claimed to have left his house on a spiritual journey, he told in his statment to Delhi Police which was also recorded in a local court.

On April 22, the Delhi Police launched a search operation after the 51-year-old actor, scheduled to travel to Mumbai that evening, never arrived. His father, who lives in Palam had informed the local police after his phone was found to be unreachable. At least a dozen police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, were working to locate Singh.