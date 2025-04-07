Tahira Kashyap says her cancer relapsed, credits regular check-ups for detection; netizens say, ‘more power to you’

Tahira Kashyap in a new Instagram post said that her cancer has relapsed after a gap of seven years and credited regular mammograms for early detection this time around.

The post reads "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

She captioned it saying, “When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again”

Concidentally, the post came on World Heath day.

How netizens reacted? You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going.

Sending all the love

Sendings loads of love and prayers for a full and speedy recovery. You will be fine .. We are all sending loads of healing love. You will beat this again and asap



More power to you

Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives: Tahira Kashyap In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. Just last month, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by a striking photo of herself with a clean-shaven head—a result of her chemotherapy. She also posted a series of snapshots documenting various moments from her treatment journey.

