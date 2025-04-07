Tahira Kashyap says her cancer relapsed, credits regular check-ups for detection; netizens say, ‘more power to you’

In her post, she wrote, "And that's life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way."