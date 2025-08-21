Subscribe

Taj Mahal breached? Viral video shows man filming Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s tombs, playing 'jo wada kiya' song

A viral video allegedly shows the inner chamber of the Taj Mahal, including the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, raising security concerns as the area is closed to tourists. 

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Video of Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s tombs from Taj Mahal’s inner chamber sparks row
A video purportedly showing the inner chamber of the Taj Mahal, including the actual tombs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, has gone viral, triggering debate over security and public access at the world-famous monument.

The clip, shared on Instagram by a popular account, appears to reveal a passageway leading to the real graves—an area long closed to tourists to preserve the sanctity and structure of the 17th-century mausoleum—as the Bollywood song ‘Jo Wada Kiya’ plays in the background. The footage quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and comments, with many questioning how the individual managed to enter the restricted section.

One user, Dipika PS (@lifewithdipika06), recalled: “I visited Taj Mahal around 1994-95 and this area was open to the public at that time.” Another user, Twinkle Sawant (@twinkle savant), added: “I have seen this too back in the day.” At present, visitors are only allowed to view the cenotaphs—symbolic replicas of the royal couple’s graves—while the original tombs remain sealed off.

Heritage Experts Alarmed

The video has unsettled conservationists, who warn that such breaches could endanger the monument’s preservation. The identity of the person who filmed it remains unknown, and the authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified by Mint.

Tourism and Security

The Taj Mahal remains India’s top tourist attraction and one of the Archaeological Survey of India’s biggest revenue earners, generating 297 crore in ticket sales over five years, according to official data. In 2023-24 alone, its income far exceeded that of Delhi’s Qutub Minar and Red Fort.

In light of security concerns, authorities have recently deployed an anti-drone system at the site. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmad confirmed that the system blocks drone signals within 200 metres of the main dome, supplementing security provided by CISF and Uttar Pradesh Police personnel.

