‘Take the day off, but…’: Manager’s message to grieving employee sparks debate on toxic work culture

A manager’s tone-deaf response to an employee grieving the loss of his grandfather has ignited a fresh conversation online about workplace boundaries and the pressure to remain constantly available. The exchange, shared on Reddit’s IndianWorkplace forum, quickly went viral and has become a talking point for social media users frustrated with unrealistic expectations in corporate environments.

The employee had sent his manager a simple text: “Morning sir, my nana passed away last night, won’t be able to come to office today.” While the manager responded with condolences, what followed left many stunned.

“So sorry to hear that. Take the day off. But we are onboarding a couple of clients today. Can you stay on the induction call? Be active on WhatsApp as well and pitch in with the designers whenever needed?”

For many, the contradiction was glaring. The employee said he had spent two years at the agency, taking on additional responsibilities as colleagues were let go due to “tight funds.” Despite this, he wrote, he rarely complained and genuinely enjoyed his work—until this moment. “Do managers forget that we’re people and not just machines?” he asked in the post.

The screenshot sparked an outpouring of criticism, with users calling the manager’s reply “heartless,” “unprofessional,” and a symptom of a work culture that equates availability with commitment. Several commenters urged the employee to resign, noting that compassion should not be optional in moments of personal loss. “‘Take the day off’ should never be followed by a ‘but,’” one person wrote.

“You should really draw a line and tell him how wrong he is because if you don’t he will think his behaviour is justifiable and will repeat with another employee ,” another user wrote.

“Bro, I’m so sorry for your loss. At this point, honestly just look for a different job and while resigning put the screenshot in the email and mark the CEO and the Management on it. I don’t think it is going to change anything, but I hope it at least make them think,” the third wrote.

“The reality is most of these ‘managers’ don’t actually know wtf they are doing and panic when capable employees who make them look competent aren’t around,” the fouth wrote.

“This happens when the manager is absolutely incompetent and borderline illiterate, who faked his way up,” the fifth wrote.

The employee later updated the post, saying he planned to step back from responding and was considering his next steps—possibly leaving the organisation once his salary was credited.