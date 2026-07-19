Argentina have received official support from Israel ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has wished Lionel Messi ‘best of luck’.

PM Netanyahu met Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, the Ambassador of Argentina to Israel, in his office. He wished “great success” to Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup final.

According to an official tweet by the Prime Minister of Israel, Ambassador Wahnish presented Netanyahu with an audio greeting from the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What official support did Israel provide to Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? ⌵ Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially supported Argentina by wishing Lionel Messi and the team 'great success' in the World Cup final. 2 How have Argentine fans reacted to Israel's support during the World Cup 2026 final? ⌵ Many Argentine fans expressed strong opposition on social media to Israel's support, with comments reflecting a desire for solidarity with Palestine and rejecting the endorsement from Israeli officials. 3 What are the current relations between Argentina and Israel as they pertain to the World Cup? ⌵ Argentina-Israel relations are at a historic high, with Argentina aligning closely with Israel, including plans for embassy relocation and cooperation against terrorism since the launch of the Isaac Accords. 4 Why is there criticism of Argentina's support for Israel from domestic groups? ⌵ Critics, particularly from left-wing factions and Palestinian solidarity groups, argue that Argentina's support for Israel compromises its traditional balanced diplomacy and could heighten terrorism risks. 5 What did Javier Milei say about Netanyahu's support for Argentina in the context of the World Cup? ⌵ In an audio greeting, Argentine President Javier Milei acknowledged Netanyahu as a friend and expressed happiness over Israel's support, underscoring the friendly relations between the two nations.

"You are my friend, always supporting us. I was happy to hear that you are rooting for Argentina because of me," Milei apparently said in the audio message.

Netanyahu’s reply to Milei was: "Javier, you are a friend. A true friend. You are a great friend, we support you, we support Argentina in so many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!"

Social Media Reaction Social media users have shared strong reactions to Israel’s support for Argentina ahead of the final.

“Why don’t you leave Palestine and settle in Argentina instead of Palestine, you child killer, you cursed one?” asked one of them.

“We, Argentinians, don't give a f*ck about Israel’s support. Stay away from our country,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “We don't support Israel. We, the Argentinian people, want a free Palestina.”

Another Argentina fan wrote, “Hands stained with innocent blood soil our national team's jersey. We don't need any genocidal figure wishing us luck. I cancel the jinx!”

“We don't support Israel. We just have a bootlicking president that owes his position to the international alt right,” wrote another.

“This is disgusting. We don't want a genocidal maniac supporting us. Free Palestine,” posted another user.

“Take your hand off that T-shirt, you murderer. The person who gave it to you doesn't represent us,” blasted another Argentine fan.

An Israeli citizen asked, “And … what about support for our national team? We haven't played in a World Cup since 1970.”

Argentina-Israel Relations Israel-Argentina relations are currently at an historic high point. Argentina has shifted from neutrality towards firm Israeli alignment.

The Isaac Accords, launched in April 2026, expand counterterrorism cooperation. Milei has also scheduled the relocation of Argentina's embassy to West Jerusalem. Argentina now consistently votes alongside Israel at the UN.

Ties draw on Argentina's large Jewish diaspora community. Shared trauma includes the 1992 and 1994 Buenos Aires bombings. However, this alignment faces considerable domestic and regional criticism.

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Left-wing leaders argue that Milei abandoned Argentina's traditional balanced diplomacy. Critics warn of terrorism risks from firmly opposing Iran. Palestinian solidarity groups condemn perceived indifference towards Gaza's crisis. Opposition lawmakers accuse Milei of bypassing congressional approval.