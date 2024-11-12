Taking Ola, Uber at Bengaluru airport? Get ready to wait for hours — here’s the reason

Long queues outside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport are a common sight. Passengers have to wait for hours at dedicated taxi stands outside the airport to get cabs.

A social media account named Karnataka Portfolio shared a video of the scene describing the herculean task of getting a taxi. The caption to the post states, “A long line of passengers has formed inside the Bengaluru Airport terminal, all waiting to secure a taxi. The queue stretches across the terminal, with weary travelers patiently standing in line after their flights.” The viral video has amassed over 68,000 views.

It explained that ‘high demand’ for taxis amid extremely large influx of travellers that exceeds the available transportation capacity as the reason for long waiting hours. As can be seen in the visuals, the taxi scene is reportedly the same at all cab aggregator stands. Taxi drivers are reluctant to do airport duty due to the long distance from the city and high toll charges.

Social media reaction Reacting to the viral video, a user suggested, “Instead of waiting an hour, passengers can use the KIAL airport bus service and pick up taxis closer to their destination.” Another user recommended, “I would rather suggest you guys take BMTC service and it’s reliable . Hop on to your nearest destination.” A third user said, “Why can't there be low rise AC buses that commute every half hour between the Airport and the city?”

A fourth user commented, “This is going on from years you take any ride n you have to wait minimum of 20-30 min which can extend upto 45-90 min in some cases like @BluSmartIndia @Uber @QuickRidein."

A fifth user wrote, “What does it take to bring awareness to these elite travelers that there are @BMTC_BENGALURU buses which connect airport to various corners of #Bengaluru.”