Taking Ola, Uber at Bengaluru airport? Get ready to wait for hours — here's the reason

Passengers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport face lengthy waits for taxis due to high demand and limited supply. Find out why taxi drivers avoid airport transfers here. 

Fareha Naaz
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Increased traveller demand exceeds available transport, resulting in long waiting times for taxis at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
Increased traveller demand exceeds available transport, resulting in long waiting times for taxis at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Long queues outside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport are a common sight. Passengers have to wait for hours at dedicated taxi stands outside the airport to get cabs.

A social media account named Karnataka Portfolio shared a video of the scene describing the herculean task of getting a taxi. The caption to the post states, “A long line of passengers has formed inside the Bengaluru Airport terminal, all waiting to secure a taxi. The queue stretches across the terminal, with weary travelers patiently standing in line after their flights.” The viral video has amassed over 68,000 views.

It explained that ‘high demand’ for taxis amid extremely large influx of travellers that exceeds the available transportation capacity as the reason for long waiting hours. As can be seen in the visuals, the taxi scene is reportedly the same at all cab aggregator stands. Taxi drivers are reluctant to do airport duty due to the long distance from the city and high toll charges.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the viral video, a user suggested, “Instead of waiting an hour, passengers can use the KIAL airport bus service and pick up taxis closer to their destination.” Another user recommended, “I would rather suggest you guys take BMTC service and it’s reliable . Hop on to your nearest destination.” A third user said, “Why can't there be low rise AC buses that commute every half hour between the Airport and the city?”

A fourth user commented, “This is going on from years you take any ride n you have to wait minimum of 20-30 min which can extend upto 45-90 min in some cases like @BluSmartIndia @Uber @QuickRidein." 

A fifth user wrote, “What does it take to bring awareness to these elite travelers that there are @BMTC_BENGALURU buses which connect airport to various corners of #Bengaluru.”

Why are cab drivers reluctant to take airport transfers?

A taxi driver named Mallappa Gowda said, “If we do airport duty, each ride takes at least 1 to 2 hours, depending on the traffic and distance. And there are hefty toll prices which drivers are supposed to pay. Upon that there is a pick-up point tariff which has been increased," reported Hindustan Times. He further noted that considering the marginal earnings on this route, the drivers prefer to take pick-up and drop-off customers within the city over airport transfers.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:04 PM IST
