Tale of perseverance: Maharashtra man clears Class 10 board exam after 10 attempts, gets rousing welcome
A Maharashtra man becomes an example of perseverance and determination after he clears the Class 10 board examination after 10 unsuccessful attempts. Krishna Namdev Munde, from Beed city in Maharashtra, shows how relentless efforts lead to success.