Krishna Namdev Munde, from Beed city in Maharashtra, overcame 10 years of failure to pass the Class 10 exam, showcasing the importance of relentless effort.

A Maharashtra man becomes an example of perseverance and determination after he clears the Class 10 board examination after 10 unsuccessful attempts. Krishna Namdev Munde, from Beed city in Maharashtra, shows how relentless efforts lead to success.

Not only did Krishna finally clear his Class 10 exam, but he also inspired his entire village and brought joy to his family. His achievement was celebrated with a grand procession and drumbeats.

Krishna, who had faced disappointment ten times before, never let his failure waver his resolve. Trying to pass the Class 10 exam since 2018, Krishna's efforts finally bore fruits this year; proving that with hard work, one can overcome any challenge.

Krishna's father, Namdev Munde, told NDTV how the family supported him throughout his journey. "He has passed after 10 attempts in 5 years. But I kept submitting the fees, as I wanted to give him every opportunity."

A student of Ratneshwar School in Parli taluka, Krishna had previously flunked in History subject. However, this year, he passed in all his subjects. His accomplishment signifies a personal victory and proves the power of persistence and the significance of never abandoning one's aspirations.

As soon as the Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2024 was declared, Krishna's father took out a procession. Villagers joined in with drums and even carried Krishna on their shoulders.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC (Class 10) results on Monday, with 95.81 per cent of the students clearing the exam.

Girl students outshone boys, scoring 2.56 per cent higher than the latter. In 2023, girls secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.05 per cent.

