Taliban man lets Indian tourist pass ‘without verifying documents’ at Afghan checkpoint | Viral video

A routine passport check in Afghanistan took an unexpected turn when an Indian motorcyclist was ‘warmly greeted’ by Taliban soldiers at a roadside checkpoint. The incident, captured on the traveller’s helmet-mounted camera, has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention for its unusual nature.

According to the footage, the Indian tourist was on a solo motorcycle journey to Kabul when he was stopped by two armed Taliban guards for a standard document inspection. The soldiers initially questioned him about his destination and nationality.

‘From India?’ – A change in tone When the tourist revealed that he was from India, one of the Taliban soldiers’ demeanor visibly softened. The footage shows the armed guard breaking into a broad smile before extending a warm welcome. What began as a tense checkpoint moment quickly turned into a friendly exchange, with the troops expressing curiosity rather than hostility.

Viral video sparks online reactions The video has garnered thousands of views and comments online, with many users describing the exchange as “unexpectedly heartwarming.” Some highlighted the long-standing cultural and historical ties between India and Afghanistan, which may have influenced the friendly response.

One popular comment read, “Interesting story! Shows that sometimes personal or historical ties can make a bigger difference than paperwork.”

Broader context: India-Afghanistan People-to-people ties While India does not officially recognise the Taliban government, Afghans have traditionally held India in positive regard for its humanitarian aid, education initiatives, and infrastructure projects over the years. The video, many users noted, reflects the enduring goodwill that often transcends politics.

Afghan Taliban foreign minister begins first India visit Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces. Muttaqi, who met with India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront -- though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.