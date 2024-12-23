Chilling with close friends, and playing video games with boyfriend Vijay Varma — that is how Bollywood actress Tamanna Bhatia is currently spending her vacation time in Goa.

On Monday, the ‘Bahubali’ actress took to her Instagram account to share several images and videos from her Goa vacation. Tamanna Bhatia's latest images earned over three lakh views within a span of just a few hours, as netizens went gaga over the post.

Tamanna Bhatia also captioned her latest social media post as ‘Goa getaway,’ along with a series of emojis, including a smiley face, and a video game icon. She also posted an adorable picture of her group of girlfriends enjoying a peaceful nap. The image included the actress Lin Laishram, who is married to Randeep Hooda.

The final photo in the post showed Tamanna showcasing a neckpiece with a locket featuring the initial of her name. The post also showed several other friends of the Bollywood actress.

‘Absolutely gorgeous’ Besides adoring Tamanna Bhatia's look, and outfits in the pictures, netizens were wowed by how gorgeous the ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ fame looked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” commented one user. “ Sweet memories,” wrote another.

“Store many sweet memories in your life like an asset,” added another user.

Tamanna Bhatia and Vijay Varma Vijay Varma and Tamanna Bhatia met on the sets of Netflix's anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, and began dating soon after. Rumours about their relationship began circulating after they were seen together at a New Year's party in Goa.

In an interview on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Vijay confirmed he was in love with Tamanna. He added that ‘Lust Stories 2’ acted as a ‘cupid’ for the two of them, and it took the duo around 20-25 days before they went for their first date.

