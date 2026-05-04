Trisha Krishnan’s birthday darshan at Tirupati sparks online buzz as actor Vijay leads from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli

Actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites. The actor offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara early on Monday morning, choosing a quiet and low-key start to her birthday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE: Vijay storms ahead as TVK leads in 108 seats

Videos of Trisha arriving at the temple soon surfaced online and began circulating widely across social media platforms. Dressed in a simple floral outfit, she was seen greeting fellow devotees with a smile as she made her way into the temple premises. The actor had also hinted at her travel plans a few hours earlier, sharing on Instagram late Sunday night that she was heading to Tirupati, signalling the beginning of her birthday celebrations.

However, what began as a personal spiritual visit quickly took on a political hue online. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) speculated about the timing of her temple visit, linking it to the ongoing buzz around the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. A section of social media users suggested that her visit could be connected to the electoral performance of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has been under intense public scrutiny during the elections.

While there is no evidence to support these claims, the speculation gained traction due to Trisha and Vijay’s long-standing association and friendship. The actor has frequently been linked to Vijay in public discourse, both for their professional collaborations and personal rapport.

According to early trends released by the Election Commission of India, Vijay is currently leading in key constituencies. He is ahead in Perambur by a margin of over 2,990 votes and is also leading in Tiruchirappali (East) by more than 3,299 votes, as per initial counting data. These developments have further fuelled online discussions, with users drawing connections—largely speculative—between Trisha’s temple visit and Vijay’s electoral prospects.

This is not the first time Trisha’s actions have been interpreted through a political lens. Earlier, after casting her vote, the actor had shared a post on Instagram that prompted some users to read it as a subtle gesture of support for Vijay. Such interpretations, however, remain unverified and largely driven by online speculation rather than confirmed statements.