Tamil Nadu holiday calendar 2026: Full list of public holidays in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, other cities

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Holiday List 2026: The Bengaluru government has released the list of public and restricted holidays in 2026. Check out the list here to know when Chennai, Coimbatore and other cities' offices, government buildings will be closed.

Updated3 Dec 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Full List of Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026
Tamil Nadu, Chennai Holiday 2026: The Tamil Nadu government has already declared its public holidays 2026 in Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and other regions. The state government earlier released a notification revealing the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026.

The Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 and Chennai public holiday calendar 2026 includes 24 holidays in the upcoming year. The Tamil Nadu holiday list 2026 includes days like New Year's Day, Pongal, Thai Poosam, Republic Day and Tamil New Year among others.

Read on to find out the exact dates of Tamil Nadu government holidays in 2026.

Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026: When will Chennai offices, departments remain closed?

“The Government of Tamil Nadu pass the following orders in regard to the observance of Holidays in the State of Tamil Nadu for the year 2026,” the notification released by the government said.

Here is the list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu when many offices will remain closed:

1. January 1 (Thursday): New Year's Day

2. January 15 (Thursday): Pongal

3. January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day

4. January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal

5. January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

6. February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam

7. March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year's Day

8. March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Idu'l Fitr)

9. March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi

10. April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks & Co-operative Banks

11. April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

12. April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year's Day / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday

13. May 1 (Friday): May Day

14. May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Idul Azha)

15. June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath)

16. August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

17. August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet's Birthday)

18. September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi

19. September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi

20. October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

21. October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja

22. October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami

23. November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali

24. December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Apart from the Tamil Nadu public holidays, banks, offices and other departments will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the notification said.

Tamil Nadu public holiday list: School, college, office bank — What's closed?

According to the government notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar is applicable to all state government offices, commercial banks and co-operative banks in the state. This means that offices and other departments in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and other cities will be closed on these dates.

The list for Tamil Nadu school holidays 2026 has not been released yet and the education department is expected to come out with its own calendar soon.

Key Takeaways
  • Tamil Nadu has declared 24 public holidays for 2026, impacting various sectors.
  • Holidays include significant cultural and national celebrations.
  • Regular second and fourth Saturday closures apply to banks and state offices.

