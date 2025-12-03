Tamil Nadu holiday calendar 2026: Full list of public holidays in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, other cities

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Holiday 2026: The Tamil Nadu government has already declared its public holidays 2026 in Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and other regions. The state government earlier released a notification revealing the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026.
The Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 and Chennai public holiday calendar 2026 includes 24 holidays in the upcoming year. The Tamil Nadu holiday list 2026 includes days like New Year's Day, Pongal, Thai Poosam, Republic Day and Tamil New Year among others.
Read on to find out the exact dates of Tamil Nadu government holidays in 2026.
“The Government of Tamil Nadu pass the following orders in regard to the observance of Holidays in the State of Tamil Nadu for the year 2026,” the notification released by the government said.
Here is the list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu when many offices will remain closed:
1. January 1 (Thursday): New Year's Day
2. January 15 (Thursday): Pongal
3. January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day
4. January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal
5. January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
6. February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam
7. March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year's Day
8. March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Idu'l Fitr)
9. March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi
10. April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks & Co-operative Banks
11. April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
12. April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year's Day / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday
13. May 1 (Friday): May Day
14. May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Idul Azha)
15. June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath)
16. August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
17. August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet's Birthday)
18. September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi
19. September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi
20. October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
21. October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja
22. October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami
23. November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali
24. December 25 (Friday): Christmas
Apart from the Tamil Nadu public holidays, banks, offices and other departments will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the notification said.
According to the government notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar is applicable to all state government offices, commercial banks and co-operative banks in the state. This means that offices and other departments in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and other cities will be closed on these dates.
The list for Tamil Nadu school holidays 2026 has not been released yet and the education department is expected to come out with its own calendar soon.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.