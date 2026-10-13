Tamil Nadu influencer gets TV worth ₹1.69 lakh, fridge as ‘Diwali gifts’; but he says ‘stop placing orders’ - here’s why

Veeramani, a resident of Madurai, the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, was bombarded with expensive gifts delivered to his doorstep, but there was a catch: they were all cash-on-delivery orders (COD). The Madurai-based social media influencer, known for his humour, had asked for boxes of sweets ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, and had shared his contact number along with his address on social media.

His followers took his request seriously but decided to oblige him with a twist. Instead of sending sweets, they flooded his doorstep with COD orders placed in his name.

Delivery workers from Amazon and Flipkart began arriving with refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and televisions.

Veeramani had not ordered any of the goods being delivered to his doorstep and had no money to pay for them. He was also unable to provide the one-time passwords (OTPs) requested by delivery personnel. One of the fake orders was reportedly for a television worth ₹1.69 lakh.

For those behind the prank, placing an order online was a matter of seconds. However, Veeramani was left dealing with repeated deliveries throughout the day. In a video, he made an emotional appeal to those targeting him, saying, “I fall at your feet. Please stop placing orders.”

He also spoke about the difficulty of managing the situation, saying, “Whether I switch my phone off or keep it on, there’s a problem.”

Food deliveries and bizarre fake orders add to Veeramani's ordeal The harassment was not limited to electronic appliances. According to neighbours who spoke to Times of India (TOI), delivery agents from food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato also repeatedly turned up at his home with orders he had never placed.

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Some pranksters escalated the situation further by circulating screenshots of fictitious orders for JCB excavators and military tanks allegedly worth ₹70 crore.

Fake kidney donation requests add to the harassment In another troubling development, someone reportedly circulated Veeramani's phone number in connection with kidney donations. This led to enquiries about organ donation, adding another layer of distress to the repeated fake orders and unwanted calls.

Despite repeatedly asking the pranksters to stop, Veeramani continued to face harassment. In a later video, he said he was planning to leave town because people had been confronting and reprimanding him over the expensive orders placed in his name.

“I'm going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me,” he said.