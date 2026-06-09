Tamil Nadu man buys bus ticket to Hosur, gets 'Dubai, UAE' as destination. Viral moment sparks buzz online

For a brief moment, P Damadoran's journey looked far more ambitious than he had planned. The Tamil Nadu resident had boarded a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Bhavani Bypass on Monday, intending to travel to Hosur with his friend, M Raja. Instead, the ticket handed to him suggested he was headed all the way to Dubai, UAE.

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Adding to the surprise, the ticket showed a fare of ₹10,000 per passenger.

In reality, the two men were travelling on a Coimbatore-Bengaluru TNSTC service, and the actual fare for the trip to Hosur was just ₹150 each, according to a report by The Times of India.

A Double Take At The Ticket It was only after receiving the ticket that Damadoran noticed something unusual.

Where he expected to see "Hosur" printed as the destination, the ticket instead listed "Dubai, UAE". The fare was equally baffling, showing ₹10,000 instead of ₹150.

The unexpected details quickly caught the attention of people around him, turning an otherwise routine bus ride into a source of amusement.

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Social Media Has A Field Day Damadoran later shared a photograph of the ticket online, and it did not take long for the image to spread across social media.

Users flooded the comments section with jokes, memes and playful questions. Some wondered whether TNSTC had quietly launched an international route connecting Tamil Nadu and Dubai, while others joked that it might be the cheapest overseas trip available.

The bizarre ticket struck a chord online, with many enjoying the mix-up and sharing the image widely.

What TNSTC Said As the post gained traction, officials from the TNSTC Salem Division stepped in to explain the situation.

According to the transport corporation, the ticket was the result of a software glitch in the electronic ticketing machine used by the conductor.

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Officials clarified that Damadoran was charged only the correct fare for his journey. The incorrect destination and fare appeared on the ticket because of a technical error in the system.

They also stressed that the glitch affected only the printed information and did not impact the actual amount collected from passengers.

When A Small Error Becomes A Big Story The mystery behind the "Dubai ticket" may have been solved, but not before it provided social media users with plenty of entertainment.

What should have been an uneventful trip to Hosur briefly looked like a cross-border journey worth ₹10,000. Instead, it became another reminder that in the age of social media, even a simple software error can turn an everyday experience into a viral sensation.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.