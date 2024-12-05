Tamil OTT releases: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Lucky Baskhar Plot: Baskhar’s story begins with him addressing the audience, sharing his rise from financial struggles to exploiting banking loopholes. His ambition leads to wealth but entangles him in stock market schemes. His transformation into arrogance is challenged by his wife, Sumathi, who compels him to face the moral consequences of his actions.

Stars: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand

Genre: Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix (Available in Tamil, Original language: Telugu)

Bloody Beggar Plot: The story follows Kavin, a clever beggar, who gets trapped in a mansion owned by a late actor. The actor’s will reveals most of his property goes to an illegitimate son, leading a crooked lawyer and greedy heirs to use Kavin in their schemes. Kavin’s dark past unfolds amid his escape.

Stars: Kavin, Radha Ravi, Redin Kingsley

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Parachute Season 1 Plot: Rudra and Varun, siblings from a modest family, face challenges with their grumpy father, Shanmugam. Despite his sacrifices for their education, tensions rise when the brothers lose his beloved bike, Parachute, during a misadventure, leading to further conflicts and complications in their lives.

Stars: Shakthi Rithvik, Iyal, Kishore

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read | Venom 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch

Brother Plot: Karthik, an impulsive law dropout, creates tension in his family and sister Anandhi’s in-laws due to his confrontational nature. Karthik earns respect through his transformation after various conflicts, including exposing injustices and attempting reconciliation. He reconciles with Anandhi’s in-laws, marries Archana and helps mend family relationships, overcoming past resentments.

Stars: Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Mohan, Bhumika Chawla

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: ZEE5

Also Read | Amaran OTT release: When and where to watch the box office blockbuster

Amaran Plot: Indhu Rebecca Varghese narrates her late husband Mukund’s journey from a determined NDA entrant to a brave army captain. Despite family opposition, their love flourishes, leading to marriage and a daughter. Mukund’s valour in Kashmir brings triumphs and tragedy. After his heroic death, Indhu receives his Ashoka Chakra, honouring his sacrifice.

Stars: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose

Genre: Biopic/War