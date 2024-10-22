Tamil OTT releases: Snakes & Ladders, GOAT, Vaazhai and more; know movies and web series to watch this week

  • Tamil OTT releases: Several Tamil movies and web series are available on OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar, Netlfix, Prime Video. Check full list here. 

Updated22 Oct 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Tamil OTT releases Tamil language films such as Leo and GOAT, both starring Vijay, didn’t manage an IMAX release in the Hindi-speaking belt. (X)

Tamil OTT releases: A number of new Tamil language movies and web series are availblae while some will be released on OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Tentkotta Disney +Hotstar among others this week. Here's a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Snakes & Ladders

Snakes and Ladders is produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production) and includes stellar starcast - Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Surya Kumar, Tarun and Sasha Bharen. The series is set in the mid-2000s and follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala. The series premiered on Prime Video on October 18.

 

Kadaisi Ulaga Por

The Tamil war drama Kadaisi Ulaga Por, translating to "Last World War," portrays a troubling state of the world. Directed by Hiphop Tamizha, the film will be released on OTT platform Tentkotta from October 25. The film's cast includes Hiphop Tamizha, Nassar Natty (Nataraj), Anagha among others.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster. The film stars Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva. It was released on Netflix on October 3.

 

Nandhan

Directed by Era Saravanan, the Tamil comedy-drama features M Sasikumar, Suruthi Periyasamy, Mathesh Mithun, Balaji Sakthivel, Katta Erumbu Stalin, Samuthirakani, V Gnanavelu, G M Kumar, Sithan Mohan, Sakthi Saravanan. The plot of the film revolves around power struggle between dominant caste and marginalized scheduled caste. The film which was released in September premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 11.

Vaazhai

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, 'Vaazhai' is based on true events from his life. In Vaazhai (Banana), he presented a film through the eyes of a child but it is not a children's film. Vaazhai was released on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar from October 11.

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

The Tamil film was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 8 and was directed by Micheal K Raja. The film stars Vimal, Karunas, Deepa Shankar among others. The plot revolves around two contrasting characters who embark on a road trip to transport a deceased person’s body.

 

 

