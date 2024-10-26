Tamil OTT releases this week: Several Tamil movies and web series are available on OTT platforms: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video. Check the full list here.

Tamil OTT releases: A number of new Tamil language movies and web series are now available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week.

Here's a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Kadaisi Ulaga Por Kadaisi Ulaga Por is a 2024 Tamil dystopian sci-fi action thriller directed, produced, and written by Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi. Set in 2028, the story follows the fallout of a war sparked when India rejects an alliance with a neighboring country.

The film stars Aadhi, Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Anagha, marking Aadhi’s third directorial project and the first production from Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment.

Released on September 20 in theaters, it garnered mixed reviews for its narrative and ambitious setting. The movie is now streaming on Tentkotta and is also available on Amazon Prime Videos for a rent of ₹279.

Thangalaan Thangalaan is a 2024 Tamil action-adventure film directed by Pa. Ranjith and co-written with Tamil Prabha and Azhagiya Periyavan. Set during the British Raj, it follows a tribal leader, played by Vikram in five roles, who confronts a sorceress after assisting a British general seeking gold in their village.

Produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, it features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Daniel Caltagirone.

Released on August 15 in multiple formats, Thangalaan received mixed reviews, praised for performances and action but criticized for historical inaccuracies.

Following legal troubles over OTT release, which was scheduled for September 20, the movie is now set to stream on Netflix by Diwali. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Lubber Pandhu Lubber Pandhu is a 2024 Tamil sports drama directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and produced by Prince Pictures. Starring Gethu Dinesh and Harish Kalyan, along with Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Swasika, the film follows a compelling story of sportsmanship and personal challenges.

Released on September 20, Lubber Pandhu received widespread acclaim for its performances, engaging story, and emotional depth, resonating well with both critics and audiences.

The movie is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meiyazhagan Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, Meiyazhagan stars Karthi in the titular role, alongside Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran and Saran Shakthi. The C Prem Kumar film is now streaming on Netflix.

Aindham Vedham Aindham Vedham is a Tamil mythological thriller series directed by L Nagarajan, featuring Sai Dhanshika, Santhosh Prathap, and Vivek Rajgopal in lead roles, with a supporting cast including Y G Mahendra and Krisha Kurup.