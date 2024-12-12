Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Amaran
Plot: This is the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amaran minted ₹332.11 crore during its theatrical run. However, there are mixed reports about its budget. According to media reports, the movie’s budget is between ₹70 crore and ₹200 crore.
Cast: Vimal, Chaya Devi Kannan, Saravanan
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: December 6
Sir
Plot: In Mangollai village, some people, like Colochi Saami and Saamikannu, opposed education for the poor, while others, like Annadurai and Sivangaanam, stood up against injustice.
The movie, reportedly made with a budget of ₹10 crore, collected ₹12.5 crore during its theatrical run.
Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Aarash Shah
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha
Release date: December 6
Kanguva
Plot: Francis, a bounty hunter in Goa, discovers he is connected to Kanguva, a warrior from centuries ago. He realises he has an unfinished mission and someone important to protect in his current life.
Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Aarash Shah
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: December 8
Bougainvillea
Plot: Royce and Reethu’s lives take a tragic turn when an accident leaves Reethu with amnesia. As they attempt to rebuild, ACP David Koshy investigates a series of tourist disappearances in Kerala, with Reethu emerging as the prime suspect.
The movie is originally in Malayalam. The Tamil version will also be streamed.
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release date: December 13