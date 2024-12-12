Hello User
Next Story
Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Kanguva, Amaran, Sir and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A number of new Tamil movies will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Aha and SonyLIV. Check out.

Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Amaran

Plot: This is the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amaran minted 332.11 crore during its theatrical run. However, there are mixed reports about its budget. According to media reports, the movie’s budget is between 70 crore and 200 crore.

Cast: Vimal, Chaya Devi Kannan, Saravanan

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 6

Sir

Plot: In Mangollai village, some people, like Colochi Saami and Saamikannu, opposed education for the poor, while others, like Annadurai and Sivangaanam, stood up against injustice.

The movie, reportedly made with a budget of 10 crore, collected 12.5 crore during its theatrical run.

Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Aarash Shah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

Release date: December 6

Kanguva

Plot: Francis, a bounty hunter in Goa, discovers he is connected to Kanguva, a warrior from centuries ago. He realises he has an unfinished mission and someone important to protect in his current life.

Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Aarash Shah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 8

Bougainvillea

Plot: Royce and Reethu’s lives take a tragic turn when an accident leaves Reethu with amnesia. As they attempt to rebuild, ACP David Koshy investigates a series of tourist disappearances in Kerala, with Reethu emerging as the prime suspect.

The movie is originally in Malayalam. The Tamil version will also be streamed.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: December 13

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
