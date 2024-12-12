A number of new Tamil movies will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Aha and SonyLIV. Check out.

Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Amaran Plot: This is the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amaran minted ₹332.11 crore during its theatrical run. However, there are mixed reports about its budget. According to media reports, the movie's budget is between ₹70 crore and ₹200 crore.

Cast: Vimal, Chaya Devi Kannan, Saravanan

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 6

Sir Plot: In Mangollai village, some people, like Colochi Saami and Saamikannu, opposed education for the poor, while others, like Annadurai and Sivangaanam, stood up against injustice.

The movie, reportedly made with a budget of ₹10 crore, collected ₹12.5 crore during its theatrical run.

Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Aarash Shah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

Release date: December 6

Kanguva Plot: Francis, a bounty hunter in Goa, discovers he is connected to Kanguva, a warrior from centuries ago. He realises he has an unfinished mission and someone important to protect in his current life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 8

Bougainvillea Plot: Royce and Reethu’s lives take a tragic turn when an accident leaves Reethu with amnesia. As they attempt to rebuild, ACP David Koshy investigates a series of tourist disappearances in Kerala, with Reethu emerging as the prime suspect.

The movie is originally in Malayalam. The Tamil version will also be streamed.

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: December 13