Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Sorgavaasal 2024 Tamil-language prison drama film revolves around Parthiban (RJ Balaji), a small eatery owner who is wrongly accused of murdering a high-ranking officer and imprisoned. Inside the prison, he encounters Siga (Selvaraghavan), a powerful drug-peddling kingpin.

When and where to watch: December 27, Netflix

December 27, Netflix Cast: RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Hakkim Shahjahan

Jolly O Gymkhana A quirky black comedy revolving around a group of friends whose lives take unexpected turns as they navigate through chaotic situations. The film highlights the humorous side of mishaps, and its sharp writing promises plenty of laughs.

When and where to watch : December 30, Aha Tamil

: December 30, Aha Tamil Cast: Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian, Abhirami, Yogi Babu Uppu Puli Kaaram, Season finale A family drama series that delves deep into the complexities of relationships, societal pressures, and individual growth. The show is filled with poignant moments and compelling characters that reflect the nuances of everyday life.

When and where to watch : January 2, Disney+ Hotstar

: January 2, Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Ponvannan, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Naveen Muralidhar,Ayesha Zeenath, Ashwini Aanandita

Also Read | Top 5 Malayalam OTT releases: Check out All We Imagine as Light and more

Viduthalai Part 2 The highly anticipated sequel to Vijay Sethupathi's hit film continues the powerful story of a cop entangled in the socio-political issues of his time.

With gripping storytelling, this film dives deeper into its characters and the struggles they face.

When and where to watch : January 17, ZEE5

: January 17, ZEE5 Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Kishore

Thiru Manickam This family drama focuses on the struggles of a man who seeks to restore happiness and harmony in his family while overcoming life's obstacles. The narrative promises emotional depth and relatable characters.