Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
2024 Tamil-language prison drama film revolves around Parthiban (RJ Balaji), a small eatery owner who is wrongly accused of murdering a high-ranking officer and imprisoned. Inside the prison, he encounters Siga (Selvaraghavan), a powerful drug-peddling kingpin.
A quirky black comedy revolving around a group of friends whose lives take unexpected turns as they navigate through chaotic situations. The film highlights the humorous side of mishaps, and its sharp writing promises plenty of laughs.
A family drama series that delves deep into the complexities of relationships, societal pressures, and individual growth. The show is filled with poignant moments and compelling characters that reflect the nuances of everyday life.
The highly anticipated sequel to Vijay Sethupathi's hit film continues the powerful story of a cop entangled in the socio-political issues of his time.
With gripping storytelling, this film dives deeper into its characters and the struggles they face.
This family drama focuses on the struggles of a man who seeks to restore happiness and harmony in his family while overcoming life's obstacles. The narrative promises emotional depth and relatable characters.
