Business News/ News / Trends/  Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Sorgavaasal, Jolly O Gymkhana, and more

Livemint

This weekend, dive into a selection of fresh Tamil OTT releases featuring family dramas, quirky comedies, and gripping sequels. From emotional narratives to laugh-out-loud situations, there's something for everyone to enjoy as you unwind and explore the complexities of life and relationships.

Sorgavaasal (left), Jolly O Gymkhana (centre), Uppu Puli Kaaram (right)

Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Sorgavaasal

2024 Tamil-language prison drama film revolves around Parthiban (RJ Balaji), a small eatery owner who is wrongly accused of murdering a high-ranking officer and imprisoned. Inside the prison, he encounters Siga (Selvaraghavan), a powerful drug-peddling kingpin.

  • When and where to watch: December 27, Netflix
  • Cast: RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Hakkim Shahjahan

Jolly O Gymkhana

A quirky black comedy revolving around a group of friends whose lives take unexpected turns as they navigate through chaotic situations. The film highlights the humorous side of mishaps, and its sharp writing promises plenty of laughs.

  • When and where to watch: December 30, Aha Tamil
  • Cast: Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian, Abhirami, Yogi Babu

Uppu Puli Kaaram, Season finale

A family drama series that delves deep into the complexities of relationships, societal pressures, and individual growth. The show is filled with poignant moments and compelling characters that reflect the nuances of everyday life.

  • When and where to watch: January 2, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Ponvannan, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Naveen Muralidhar,Ayesha Zeenath, Ashwini Aanandita

Viduthalai Part 2

The highly anticipated sequel to Vijay Sethupathi's hit film continues the powerful story of a cop entangled in the socio-political issues of his time.

With gripping storytelling, this film dives deeper into its characters and the struggles they face.

  • When and where to watch: January 17, ZEE5
  • Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Kishore

Thiru Manickam

This family drama focuses on the struggles of a man who seeks to restore happiness and harmony in his family while overcoming life's obstacles. The narrative promises emotional depth and relatable characters.

  • When and where to watch: January 31, ZEE5
  • Cast: Samuthirakani, Ananya, Bharathiraja, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah

