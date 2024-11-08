Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Vettaiyan, ARM, Amaran, Anjaamai, and more

This weekend, Tamil cinema fans can enjoy top new releases, including Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan on Amazon Prime Video and a war drama featuring Sivakarthikeyan on Netflix. The article lists various Tamil movies and web series now available on popular OTT platforms.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Tamil OTT release this week includes movies like Vettaiyan, ARM, Amaran, etc
Tamil OTT release this week includes movies like Vettaiyan, ARM, Amaran, etc(Photo: iStock)

Watching movies and web series is one of the best ways to enjoy the weekend. For those who prefer to watch movies at home and are a big fan of Tamil cinema, here is the list of top Tamil movies that have been released during the week.

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie Vettaiyan did wonders at the box office. The movie was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The detailed list of latest Tamil OTT release has been mentioned below.

Also Read | Most-watched OTT shows last week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon MX Player

Vettaiyan, Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan marked their first on-screen collaboration in decades. The movie was first released in theatres on October 10 and made its OTT debut this week. It also features the most talented actors, Rana Duggubati and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read | OTT releases in November: Citadel, Vettaiyan, Emilia Pérez, Dune and more

Kozhipannai Chelladurai, Amazon Prime Video

The movie has been set in a rural backdrop and features stars Aegan, Brigida Saga, Sathya Devi, Yogi Babu, and Aishwarya Dutta in lead roles. The movie sheds light upon the the struggles of a family and community and also touches upon themes like the everyday struggles of an ordinary man, etc. The movie is available for watching on Amazon Prime Video.

Amaran, Netflix

The much-awaited Tamil movie, Amaran, based on the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadharajan did wonders at the box office. Now, the movie is ready to create buzz with its OTT release on Netflix. The war drama features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role in opposite to popular actress Sai Pallavi. The movie earned over 150 crore within four days of its theatrical release. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, focuses on the life of an army officer, and narrates the story of his courage and valour.

Also Read | OTT releases in November: Citadel, Vettaiyan, Emilia Pérez, Dune and more

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), Disney+Hotstar

The much-awaited Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a historical drama which is now available on Disney+Hotstar for watching. The sorry begins with Kunji Kelu, a respected warrior who is blessed with a special wish by the king. The movie beautifully intertwines historical drama, fantasy, caste discrimination, and other themes like justice and redemption. The movie will be available for watching in Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Viswam, Amazon Prime Video

The Telugu film industry movie, Viswam, stars Gopichand as Gopi. The movie was released in October on movie theatres. The action drama is now available on Netflix. The action comedy has been directed by Srinu Vaitla and mixes action with humour. The plot revolves around Gopi's attempts to save a girl from becoming a terrorist's target after she witnesses an assassination.

Anjaamai, Aha Tamil

The Tamil legal drama, starring Vidharth, Rahman and Vani Bhojan in lead roles features, released in October in movie theatres. The movie is available on Aha Tamil. It can also be viewed on OTTplay Premium application.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
