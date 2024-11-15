Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this long weekend; Petta Rap, Vettaiyan, and more

Several Tamil movies have released on OTT platforms, perfect for the long weekend. Notable titles include Petta Rap, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Vettaiyan, featuring stars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. Enjoy these films on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, etc.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Tamil OTT releases this week include Petta Rap, Nayanthara-Beyond the Fairy Tale, Vettaiyan, etc.
Tamil OTT releases this week include Petta Rap, Nayanthara-Beyond the Fairy Tale, Vettaiyan, etc.

Tamil OTT release this week: The long weekend has begun, and several Tamil movies released recently on OTT platforms can be a good choice for movie buffs planning to enjoy their holiday at home.

Petta Rap, Vettaiyan, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam are a few Tamil movies released on different OTT platforms last week. Viwers can enjoy the performance of Indian cinema stars like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Amitabh Bachchan. Here is the list of latest OTT release this week.

Petta Rap 

The Tamil comedy movie features famous choreographer Prabhu Deva in lead role. Directed by SJ Sinu, the movie is a musical action comedy. It also features Vedhika,  Vivek Prasanna, Bagavathi Perumal, Riyaz Khan and Kalabhavan Shajohn. Sunny Leone will also make a cameo in the movie. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. 

ARM – Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is basically a Malayalam film, but is available on other Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The action thriller was released on Disney+Hotstar on November 8. 

The story of the movie revolves around three generation of warriors who try to protect the most important treasure of the land. The movie's story is based in Northern Kerala.

Uppu Puli Kaaram

Makers of the Tamil web series release fresh episode of the show every Thursday. Hence people can enjoy the latest episode of the show released on November 14. The Tamil show revolves around an elderly couple living with their four grown-up children. The show is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Vettaiyan

If you haven't watched the Tamil action thriller, featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan till now, then it is the right time to add the list in your binge-watch list. Vettaiyan released on OTT platform Prime Video on November 8. The film has been directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTamil OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this long weekend; Petta Rap, Vettaiyan, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.