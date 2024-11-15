Several Tamil movies have released on OTT platforms, perfect for the long weekend. Notable titles include Petta Rap, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Vettaiyan, featuring stars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. Enjoy these films on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, etc.

Petta Rap, Vettaiyan, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam are a few Tamil movies released on different OTT platforms last week. Viwers can enjoy the performance of Indian cinema stars like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Amitabh Bachchan. Here is the list of latest OTT release this week.

Petta Rap The Tamil comedy movie features famous choreographer Prabhu Deva in lead role. Directed by SJ Sinu, the movie is a musical action comedy. It also features Vedhika, Vivek Prasanna, Bagavathi Perumal, Riyaz Khan and Kalabhavan Shajohn. Sunny Leone will also make a cameo in the movie. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

ARM – Ajayante Randam Moshanam Ajayante Randam Moshanam is basically a Malayalam film, but is available on other Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The action thriller was released on Disney+Hotstar on November 8.

The story of the movie revolves around three generation of warriors who try to protect the most important treasure of the land. The movie's story is based in Northern Kerala.

Uppu Puli Kaaram Makers of the Tamil web series release fresh episode of the show every Thursday. Hence people can enjoy the latest episode of the show released on November 14. The Tamil show revolves around an elderly couple living with their four grown-up children. The show is available on Disney+Hotstar.