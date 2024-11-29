Tamil OTT upcoming releases: Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi’s Amaran, Kanguva starring Disha Patani & more; movies to watch

Get ready for a thrilling lineup of Tamil films and series hitting OTT platforms soon! Discover the gripping narratives of 'Nirangal Moondru', the heroic tale of 'Amaran', and the epic adventure of 'Kanguva', along with more cinematic gems to watch this December.

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in 'Amaran'
Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in ’Amaran’

Tamil OTT releases: A number of new Tamil language movies and web series will soon be available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week itself.

Here are some anticipated Tamil OTT releases for late November and December 2024:

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2024: Hot Frosty, Friends and more; what to watch on OTT platforms

Amaran

‘Amaran’ is based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer who displayed extraordinary bravery during a counterterrorism mission in Kashmir. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, and it's directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

The Tamil biographical drama has earned over 322 crores at the box office and is still going strong.

This movie will reportedly stream on Netflix from 5 December.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Parachute, more

Kanguva

‘Kanguva’ is a 2024 Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva, featuring Suriya in dual roles alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debuts. The story spans two timelines, following bounty hunter Francis Theodore in 2024 and a tribal warrior in 1070, connected by a mysterious promise involving a child.

Initially announced as “Suriya 39” in 2019, production was delayed due to the pandemic and resumed in 2022 under the title “Suriya 42”.

It is set to premiere on Prime Video around December 13.

Also Read | Telugu OTT releases this week: Lucky Baskhar, KA, Naradan, more

Thangalaan

“Thangalaan”, a Tamil-language period action-adventure film, has been directed by Pa Ranjith, and starrs Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan.

Set during the British colonial era, it follows the life of Thangalaan, a tribal leader, and his community's struggles against oppression. The film delves into themes of resilience, identity, and resistance, blending intense action with a rich historical backdrop.

Known for its visually stunning cinematography and gripping narrative, the movie explores the cultural and social dynamics of the period.

Thangalaan's streaming rights are with Netflix, and it is likely to debut later in December​ this year.

Nirangal Moondru

‘Nirangal Moondru’ is a Tamil hyperlink thriller directed by Karthick Naren, featuring Atharvaa, Rahman, and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film weaves three distinct narratives, each exploring themes of choices, consequences, and moral dilemmas. With its non-linear storytelling and intense performances, the movie delves into how lives intersect and transform due to unforeseen events.

The film is available for streaming on Aha Tamil and OTTplay Premium.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTamil OTT upcoming releases: Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi’s Amaran, Kanguva starring Disha Patani & more; movies to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.