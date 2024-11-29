Get ready for a thrilling lineup of Tamil films and series hitting OTT platforms soon! Discover the gripping narratives of 'Nirangal Moondru', the heroic tale of 'Amaran', and the epic adventure of 'Kanguva', along with more cinematic gems to watch this December.

Tamil OTT releases: A number of new Tamil language movies and web series will soon be available for digital streaming on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Tentkotta, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Some of these will be released this week itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some anticipated Tamil OTT releases for late November and December 2024:

Amaran ‘Amaran’ is based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer who displayed extraordinary bravery during a counterterrorism mission in Kashmir. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, and it's directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tamil biographical drama has earned over ₹322 crores at the box office and is still going strong.

This movie will reportedly stream on Netflix from 5 December.

Kanguva ‘Kanguva’ is a 2024 Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva, featuring Suriya in dual roles alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debuts. The story spans two timelines, following bounty hunter Francis Theodore in 2024 and a tribal warrior in 1070, connected by a mysterious promise involving a child. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially announced as “Suriya 39" in 2019, production was delayed due to the pandemic and resumed in 2022 under the title “Suriya 42".

It is set to premiere on Prime Video around December 13.

Thangalaan “Thangalaan", a Tamil-language period action-adventure film, has been directed by Pa Ranjith, and starrs Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Set during the British colonial era, it follows the life of Thangalaan, a tribal leader, and his community's struggles against oppression. The film delves into themes of resilience, identity, and resistance, blending intense action with a rich historical backdrop.

Known for its visually stunning cinematography and gripping narrative, the movie explores the cultural and social dynamics of the period.

Thangalaan's streaming rights are with Netflix, and it is likely to debut later in December​ this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirangal Moondru ‘Nirangal Moondru’ is a Tamil hyperlink thriller directed by Karthick Naren, featuring Atharvaa, Rahman, and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film weaves three distinct narratives, each exploring themes of choices, consequences, and moral dilemmas. With its non-linear storytelling and intense performances, the movie delves into how lives intersect and transform due to unforeseen events.