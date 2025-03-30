Tanmay Bhat trolls Ranveer Allahbadia after Instagram comeback: ’That dog doesn’t want to hug you...’

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as 'Beer Biceps' finally broke his Instagram hiatus, and resumed is podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’, nearly after a month of intense backlash over his ‘obscene’ joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show.

But the YouTuber got roasted again, and quite brutally you may say. Comedian and ‘AIB’ fame Tanmay Bhat made a sarcastic comment on Ranveer Allahbadia's latest post on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s latest Instagram post after a hiatus Ranveer Allahbadia broke his Instagram hiatus by sharing a bunch of pictures with his team. He also shared a snap with his grandmother, one with his pet dog, and one where he can be seen sitting relaxed at home.

"Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..." Ranveer Allahbadia captioned his post.

Tanmay Bhat roasts Ranveer Allahbadia Ranveer Allahbadia's post was flooded with comments from netizens, and others who had voiced their support for the 31-year-old podcaster. And amid that sea of reactions, Tanmay Bhat's comment grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Reacting to the post, Tanmay wrote, "Missed you (not really)."

Bhat added: "That dog doesn't want to hug you why you doing that." Further, in another comment he wrote - "Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left."

Tanmay Bhat further wrote: “Like this comment, if you want a B Praak podcast.”

B Praak's cancelled podcast Tanmay Bhat was referring to B Praak's decision of cancelling his podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, after the massive row over his ‘watch your parents have **x remark’ in India's Got Latent show.

B Praak “strongly condemned” the crass jokes and took to Instagram to announce his decision to withdraw from the podcast due to the “pathetic thinking” and “offensive language” promoted by the host.

What happened in India’s Got Latent show Earlier this year, Ranveer Allahbadia sparked controversy with an ‘obscene’ remark on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, which led to widespread outrage. The YouTuber, and four others, including host Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Makija faced intense backlash and multiple FIRs.

Allahbadia was accused of using offensive language and promoting indecent content due to his provocative comments.