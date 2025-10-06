Tanmay Bhat's hilarious response on being named as 'richest' YouTuber with ₹665 crore net worth; “itne paise hote toh…”

Tanmay Bhat, one of India's most popular content creators and comedians, recently became the talk of the town after a report claimed that he has a net worth of ₹665 crore, making him the richest YouTuber in the country.

The report published by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, placed Tanmay Bhat at the top, followed by other famous content creators such as Technical Guruji and Samay Raina.

What was Tanmay Bhat's reaction to the claim? The viral content provider RVCJ Media posted a list of the ‘Top 10 richest YouTubers in India’ on X (formerly Twitter), which caught Tanmay Bhat's attention.

He reacted to the tweet by hilariously stating, “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota.” (If I had that much money, I would not be selling YouTube membership).

A user also sarcastically said, “Tanmay bhai, throw 10-20 crore over here into my mouth, otherwise the raid will hit.”

The report came shortly after the comedian made headlines when he roasted singer Jasleen Royal with Coldplay jokes.

Creator's economic growth in India India’s creator economy is growing rapidly, prompting YouTube channels across media like lifestyle, tech, and comedy to develop into high-revenue digital businesses.

Tech Informer, the curator of the ‘Richest YouTubers of India’ list, said in a post on social media that, “content creation in India has grown into a multi-crore industry from comedy to tech, education to lifestyle, creators are building huge audiences and wealth, proving how powerful the digital economy has become.’’

Creators earn money not only through their content but also through live events, brand collaborations, and ad revenue. Last year, over 100 million channels in India uploaded content in the past, with more than 15,000 channels surpassing one million subscribers, Mint reported earlier.

