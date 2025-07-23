Tanushree Dutta alleges daily harassment at home in a tearful video: ‘I am not well… please help me’

Actress Tanushree Dutta, a prominent voice in India’s MeToo movement, has posted an emotional video on Instagram alleging ongoing harassment at her residence. In the video, she tearfully claimed the intimidation has persisted since 2018 and disclosed that she recently sought police help.

In another clip, loud banging noises can be heard, which she says occur daily. Dutta also opened up about suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome due to years of stress and plans to file a formal police complaint soon.

The actress revealed that her health has deteriorated significantly due to the ongoing stress. “Meri tabiyat kharab ho gayi hai. Main kuch kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon. Mera pura ghar messy ho chuka hai. I cannot even hire maids because they have been planted in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids. They came and stealing stuff from my house. I have to do all my work. I am being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me," she said.

Tanushree’s emotional plea has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Concerned fans and netizens have flooded the comments with messages of support. One user wrote, “Everything will be alright! Believe in yourself." Another said, “Don’t worry, everything will be ok."

Also Read | Films of Bollywood stars shine on OTT platforms but their web shows falter