Tap, hold and load in 4k: What's the new viral photo trend taking over X?

The new viral trend on X ‘Tap, hold and load in 4k’ refers to the ability to load a picture in 4k resolution. Here's all you need to know about it.

"Tap, hold and load in 4k" appears to be the first viral social media trend as 2025 kicks off. The six-word phrase has been plastered all over social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. From FIFA World Cup to FC Barcelona to Star Wars -- several Twitter handles have used this viral trend since January 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, what's the history and meaning behind the viral trend?

"Tap, hold and load in 4k" — the recent viral trend has made its way not just to the sports world, but with several team accounts posting photos with the caption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The origin: Its origin actually dates back a few years, around 2020, although it appears only a minimal amount of people realised this new tool.

According to Sports News, the trend did not take off until January 8 when user @DruePhoto posted a series of pictures and reposted one specifically, captioning it: "I bet yall didn’t even tap n hold n hit 'load n 4K'."

Since then, it has broken out all over the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the top viewed "tap, hold and load in 4K" posts was shared by FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, January 14. With more than 7.8 million views as of Thursday morning, the post features a horizontal photo from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

FC Barcelona too shared a photo of Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal photo and captioned it as "Tap, hold and load in 4k 💪".

Meanwhile, the official handle of Star Wars posted, "tap, hold, and load Anakin Skywalker in 4K". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Official handles of Turkish Airlines, Manchester United, Assassin's Creed UK, Minions, Detroit Lions, PGA Tour and Futbol Club Barcelona have also joined the trend, encouraging their followers to tap, hold and download their shared photos in 4K.

The meaning of 'Tap, hold and load in 4k': What has been deemed a viral trend on X is really just a function of the platform in which X mobile users can tap and hold a photo on the platform and then download it to their devices in 4K resolution, if available, USA Today reported.

How do you upload photos to X in 4K? Step 1: In X Settings, click accessibility, display and languages {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Click data usage