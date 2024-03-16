Taste Atlas ranks India's ‘Ras Malai’ as 2nd best cheese dessert globally
Ras Malai, a quintessential Indian dessert, is a spongy and creamy delight prepared with fresh cheese called 'chhena'. The chhena is cooked in sugar syrup and soaked in a cardamom-flavored sweet milk syrup known as 'rabdi', adorned with chopped almonds and pistachios.
In a recent ranking by the popular food guide Taste Atlas, India's beloved Ras Malai has secured the second position in the list of '10 Best Cheese Desserts' worldwide. This delightful sweet treat, originating from West Bengal, was preceded only by Poland's Sernik, a baked cheesecake made with twarog cheese.