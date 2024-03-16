In a recent ranking by the popular food guide Taste Atlas, India's beloved Ras Malai has secured the second position in the list of '10 Best Cheese Desserts' worldwide. This delightful sweet treat, originating from West Bengal, was preceded only by Poland's Sernik, a baked cheesecake made with twarog cheese.

Ras Malai, a quintessential Indian dessert, is a spongy and creamy delight prepared with fresh cheese called 'chhena'. The chhena is cooked in sugar syrup and soaked in a cardamom-flavoured sweet milk syrup known as 'rabdi', adorned with chopped almonds and pistachios. Traditionally enjoyed during festivals like Holi and Diwali, Ras Malai is best savoured chilled.

The ranking by Taste Atlas highlights the diversity and richness of cheese desserts across the globe. Sernik, the top-ranked dessert, is a cheesecake made with eggs, sugar, and twarog cheese, often baked on a crumbly cake base and sometimes topped with jelly and fruit.

The list also features other renowned cheese desserts, including the classic New York-style cheesecake from the United States, the light and airy Japanese cheesecake, and the Basque cheesecake from Spain, known for its distinctive burnt top.

Other notable entries in the top 10 include Sfakianopita from Greece, Rakoczi turos from Hungary, Melopita from Greece, Kasekuchen from Germany, and Misa rezy from the Czech Republic, showcasing the versatility of cheese in dessert preparations across cultures.

The recognition of Ras Malai as one of the world's best cheese desserts is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of India and the enduring popularity of this delectable sweet treat.

