‘Taste like almonds, cheaper than chicken’: Eat worms as source of protein; bizarre money-saving tips go viral

Young Chinese adults are going viral for sharing extreme frugality hacks online. Some of them are suggesting bizarre ways to save money.

Members of a group called the Thrifty Men’s Association, with over 2.4 lakh members, proudly call themselves “Thrifty Stars”. They treat their lifestyle as a protest against consumerism. Thanks to extreme frugality, some members claim to have bought three flats.

One viral post recommends eating breadworms as a cheap and nutritious source of protein. They claim it tastes like “milky almonds”.

The poster argues that breadworms cost only 12 yuan (under ₹150) per kilogram. It is cheaper than chicken and contains 20% protein.

He also claims that, since the worms reproduce endlessly, a steady food supply is ensured. The idea has sparked shock and debate across Chinese social media.

“Yesterday, I had three meals with them and only ate about half. The total cost was just over 3 yuan ( ₹37),” he wrote.

The user steamed them so that he does not have to spend money on oil. He also tried grinding the worms into a meat paste. The user made dumplings and shaped them into patties.

“One more bonus is that, at night, I place the bowl of worms by my bedside. The sound of them crawling is like the echo of the ocean. It helped cure my insomnia,” the social media user wrote.

More money-saving hacks One popular tip suggests beating an egg, freezing it in an ice cube tray, and using each cube for a separate meal. Like that, one egg can be used for three dishes.

Others recommend boiling chicken skin and bones for soup. The leftover oil can be reused to fry rice, they suggest.

Some posts also share unusual ways to save on housing and utilities. They recommend renting a flat below a flat with underfloor heating. This will help them stay warm in winter.

Members suggest taking cold showers in the summer and sleeping on the floor to reduce the need for air conditioning.