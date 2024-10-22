Dheeraj Meena, an Indian travel vlogger, explored Indonesia's Korowai tribe, historically linked to cannibalism. His videos detailing the tribe's customs and past practices have gained millions of views, revealing that while cannibalism was once practiced, it has largely ceased.

Indian travel vlogger Dheeraj Meena recently visited the deep jungles of Indonesia to meet the Korowai tribe, known for their historical association with cannibalism - eating human flesh. He documented his journey and interactions with the tribe on social media.

Meena uploaded many videos about his experiences, which have garnered millions of views. One video has been viewed more than 35 million times.

The Korowai tribe, who belong to the Papua province of Indonesia, has lived in isolation for centuries, relying on hunting, gathering and fishing for survival.

The Korowai people have been portrayed in modern media for their connection to cannibalism. While it is believed that the tribe practised cannibalism in the past as part of their spiritual and social beliefs, this practice has largely faded with time.

Meena explained that reaching the tribe required a flight, a 10-hour boat ride and a 4-hour trek through dense jungle.

"In accordance with their customs, they don't wear clothes, and men and women live in separate houses," according to Meena's Instagram post.

During his visit, Meena asked tribe members about their historical cannibalistic practices. “Do you eat humans?" he asks in the video he shared.

One Korowai man shares that his father’s generation used to consume human flesh as recently as 16 years ago, particularly during tribal conflicts. However, the man clarifies that the practice no longer exists today.

According to Meena, cannibalism was typically practised when rival groups captured or killed members of the tribe during conflicts.

Taste of human flesh The content creator also inquires in the video about the taste of human flesh although he acknowledges that such details are not widely documented due to ethical and legal concerns. The Korowai man replies that, while his father ate humans, the practice has ended.

“However, in rare accounts from anthropologists and certain historical sources involving cannibalistic cultures, human meat has been described as somewhat similar to pork or veal, with a texture like beef," says Meena’s Instagram post.