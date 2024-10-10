Tata Group headquarters Bombay House allows only a few without access cards: Goa, Sweety, Junior, Simba and…

Bombay House in Mumbai serves as a shelter for street dogs, offering them comfort and care. Ratan Tata, who recently passed away, was known for his deep love for animals, advocating for their welfare throughout his life.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:53 PM IST
After Ratan Tata's demise, netizens expressed their grief and love for his passion for the four-legged friends.
After Ratan Tata’s demise, netizens expressed their grief and love for his passion for the four-legged friends.(IG/Ratan Tata)

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday, was known for his numerous contributions to philanthropy. But his love for dogs was perhaps most evident in public domain.

Tata often advocated welfare for stray dogs and urged people to be sensitive towards them. His pet dog, Goa, was also a stray dog.

One of his posts read, “Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter.”

Also Read | Ratan Tata death news: ‘A man of integrity, simplicity…’: Reactions pour in

“They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season,” it added.

In a tribute to him, a page on social media platform Instagram posted one of his pictures with a dog with text, "Countless paws must have greeted you in heaven."

The caption of the post read, "And countless paws here on earth will be forever grateful to you."

 

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata
Also Read | Ratan Tata Death News Latest Updates: Uddhav Thackeray pays last respects

In fact, the group's headquarters in Mumbai, Bombay House, is also the home of some dogs, Goa, Simba, Sweety and Junior.

The company's website says, "In fact, they are the only denizens who can walk in without an access card."

"Street dogs have always found a welcoming home at Bombay House. The renovation in 2018 ensured that they had a space of their own, with controlled climate, comfortable cushions and an access door so that they can walk in and out as they wish. Some non-residents also visit the room from time to time for good food, warm beds, shelter from the rain or for the occasional vaccination or health check-up," the website adds.

Also Read | Ratan Tata family tree: Nusserwanji, Jamsetji to Maya Tata; see all members

After Ratan Tata's demise, netizens expressed their grief and love for his passion for the four-legged friends.

"May his legacy and love for animals continue," a user wrote in the comments of the above post on Instagram.

“So so true. He went to happiest cuddliest floofiest heaven,” another said.

“Today is a sad day for Indian street dogs as we mourn the loss of Ratan Tata, a true symbol of kindness and compassion. His deep love for animals, especially street dogs, has left an everlasting impact. His legacy of care and empathy will continue to inspire us to work for the well-being of all living beings,” read another comment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTata Group headquarters Bombay House allows only a few without access cards: Goa, Sweety, Junior, Simba and…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.50
    02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.5 (0.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    466.65
    02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    5.75 (1.25%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    287.05
    02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.55 (1.61%)

    Tata Motors share price

    929.00
    02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.15 (-1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    824.95
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    22.5 (2.8%)

    Page Industries share price

    43,942.00
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    38.95 (0.09%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.50
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.02%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,628.60
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -30.1 (-1.81%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,140.10
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -144.1 (-6.31%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,239.75
    02:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-5.09%)

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price

    3,422.65
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -136.1 (-3.82%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,875.00
    02:27 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -72.85 (-3.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,165.40
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    615.25 (9.39%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,406.00
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    319.85 (7.83%)

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

    183.15
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    12.15 (7.11%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,750.00
    02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    112.85 (6.89%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.