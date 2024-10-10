Tata Group headquarters Bombay House allows only a few without access cards: Goa, Sweety, Junior, Simba and…

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday, was known for his numerous contributions to philanthropy. But his love for dogs was perhaps most evident in public domain.

Tata often advocated welfare for stray dogs and urged people to be sensitive towards them. His pet dog, Goa, was also a stray dog.

One of his posts read, “Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter.”

“They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season,” it added.

In a tribute to him, a page on social media platform Instagram posted one of his pictures with a dog with text, "Countless paws must have greeted you in heaven."

The caption of the post read, "And countless paws here on earth will be forever grateful to you."

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata

Also Read | Ratan Tata Death News Latest Updates: Uddhav Thackeray pays last respects

In fact, the group's headquarters in Mumbai, Bombay House, is also the home of some dogs, Goa, Simba, Sweety and Junior.

The company's website says, "In fact, they are the only denizens who can walk in without an access card."

"Street dogs have always found a welcoming home at Bombay House. The renovation in 2018 ensured that they had a space of their own, with controlled climate, comfortable cushions and an access door so that they can walk in and out as they wish. Some non-residents also visit the room from time to time for good food, warm beds, shelter from the rain or for the occasional vaccination or health check-up," the website adds.

After Ratan Tata's demise, netizens expressed their grief and love for his passion for the four-legged friends.

"May his legacy and love for animals continue," a user wrote in the comments of the above post on Instagram.

“So so true. He went to happiest cuddliest floofiest heaven,” another said.