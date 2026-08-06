Tata Motors, Mahindra beat Tesla-BYD to top global EV ranking: Social media quips, ‘Alto more efficient than Ferrari’

Indian EV makers have topped a global energy efficiency ranking. Tata Motors and Mahindra outperformed 20 other automakers worldwide, including Tesla and BYD. The findings come from the ICCT's Global Automaker Rating report.

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) measured energy consumption in watt-hours per kilometre. Lower figures indicate more efficient use of electricity. Crucially, the data was adjusted for vehicle weight.

This ensured heavier vehicles were not unfairly penalised. The result allows fairer comparisons across different manufacturers.

Tata Motors scored 100, the highest among all 22 automakers. Mahindra followed closely behind with a score of 89. Tesla scored 79 while BYD managed 69. This suggests Indian EVs are remarkably energy-efficient.

However, this success comes with an important caveat. It does not mean Tata and Mahindra build the best EVs. It simply means their vehicles use the least electricity per kilometre. Overall performance depends on several other crucial factors. These include driving range, charging speed and EV sales share.

Model availability, investment levels and battery recycling also matter. Strategic commitments to the EV transition are considered, too.

On these broader measures, both manufacturers rank far lower. Tata sits 15th overall, with a score of just 33. Mahindra is tied for 17th place, with a score of 30.

The ICCT report evaluated six major global vehicle markets. India was included for the first time, alongside established markets. These markets together account for over 90% of global EV sales.

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Mahindra was newly added to strengthen India's representation. This reflects the country's rapidly-growing passenger vehicle market. Together, Tata and Mahindra represent India among the world's largest automakers.

Globally, Tesla topped the overall rankings with a score of 83. BYD finished second, scoring 72 overall. Tata Motors placed at the bottom of "Transitioners". Mahindra was instead categorised as one of the report's "Laggards".

Social Media Reactions Social media users have shared mostly-negative responses to the latest report.

“Great. Now let us concentrate on the quality of our roads to match these world-beating standards, to ensure protection of life and our vehicles,” commented one of them.

“Are you seriously going to compare a Tata or Mahindra car to the current BYD, XPENG and others? I mean, have you seen the difference in design quality, seats, manufacturing and overall performance?” asked another user.

One user asked, “Shouldn’t we consider that, due to safety testing, American vehicles are bulkier and have more bells and whistles, which make them heavier?”