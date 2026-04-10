Electric vehicle fined in Rajasthan for ‘no pollution certificate’; video goes viral

A video from Rajasthan's Nagaur has grabbed the attention of netizens over a police official's unusual request: a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate for an electric vehicle. The clip of the argument between the Tata Tiago EV owner and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has sparked a plethora of humorous responses online.
The video shows a man arguing with a police official after being fined for having blacked-out windows, with the man claiming that these were merely car window sunshades and that the “law does not prohibit their use”. The driver also objected that a PUC was not required for an electric vehicle.
According to a report by NDTV Rajasthan, police officials later clarified that the driver had been disputing the removal of the window shades. During the confusion, a pollution-related fine was issued in error.
Authorities have stated that the matter is being reviewed and have assured that the incorrect challan will be withdrawn from the system.
Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, electric vehicles are categorised as battery-operated vehicles. Since they do not produce tailpipe emissions, they are not subject to routine PUC testing.
Guidelines from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) also confirm that battery-powered vehicles can be used without periodic pollution checks. PUC certification is mainly required for petrol, diesel and other fossil fuel-powered vehicles to control vehicular pollution.
A user sarcastically wrote: "Brilliant work, Nagore police! Demanding PUC from an Electric Vehicle.
Zero engine, zero smoke, zero pollution… but still needs a pollution certificate. Indian police logic at its best.
Soon they’ll ask cycle walas for helmets and bullock carts for a speedometer. Keep shining."
Another user wrote: "EV me PUC ? What's the nonsense going on.."
A third user tagged @PoliceRajasthan.
Please train your traffic officers of the basics of automobiles, so that they do not shame the department further.
A fourth user asked: "How do such people get jobs?"
Meanwhile, last year, a Delhi Traffic Police officer repeatedly slapped a young man inside his car in Delhi’s Paharganj area, sparking outrage on social media. Users who shared the footage on X and Instagram claimed that the driver was beaten for not having proper documents. They also alleged abuse of authority and called for accountability, prompting demands for an official response.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.