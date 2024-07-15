Tauba Tauba song: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan, Suresh Raina post hilarious dance video; Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal reacts

Everyone is grooving with Tauba Tauba from the Bollywood movie, Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Social media, especially Instagram, is abuzz with videos of people dancing to this viral song. The latest version comes from Indian cricket legends like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

However, it may be debated if what they have posted can be called a “dance video”. It seems to be a caricature video of physically-challenged people. In the video, the legendary cricketers can be seen mimicking those with disabilities, while following the beat of the song.

But, before people could judge them and call them insensitive, Harbhajan clarified that it was about the cricket players' body condition that they were making fun of.

“Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of th body is sore . Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance,” Bhajji wrote.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh teaches Punjabi to Jimmy Fallon ahead of historic show debut

All these former players were part of India Champions’ squad against Pakistan in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) held in the United Kingdom. On July 13, the Indian team defeated their Pakistani counterparts and won WCL 2024.

Celebrity reactions Lots of comments stormed in as the video went online. One of the comments came from Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, who is famous for his iconic role in Welcome, featuring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Khan wrote exactly the dialogue he is known for, “Mere ek tang nakli hai”

Nevertheless, Vicky Kaushal himself commented on the Reel. “Hahahaha watching it on loop. Absolyte legends!!” he wrote.

Also Read | Top 10 horror-comedy Hindi movies to watch on OTT

Other Bollywood actors like Nauheed Cyrusi, Sahiba Bali and Neha Dhupia also commented.

“This is #badnewz,” wrote Dhupia while Sahiba posted, “BEST ONE SO FAR.” “Won hands down!!!!” posted Nauheed.