'Taught me something my MBA didn't': Product manager learns viral lesson on performance appraisals from Blinkit rider

What began as a routine Blinkit grocery delivery has turned into a viral lesson on customer service, performance metrics and workplace incentives after a product manager, Mansi Sharma, shared her experience on LinkedIn.

According to the post, Sharma accidentally placed a Blinkit order to an old saved address located nearly three kilometres away. The mistake only came to light after the delivery partner called to say no one was opening the gate.

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“My husband's friend's location was saved. We never noticed,” she wrote on the platform.

Realising the error, Sharma apologised and asked whether the delivery executive could instead bring the order to her current address. Without hesitation, he agreed, travelled the additional distance and completed the delivery with a smile.

“I apologised. Asked if he could come to our address instead. He said yes. Drove 3 kilometres. Delivered the package. Smiled,” she shared.

Feeling guilty for the inconvenience, the customer offered him an extra ₹100 as a token of appreciation.

However, the delivery partner politely declined.

Instead, he explained that his motivation was not the additional money but the customer ratings that determined his performance at work.

“I felt terrible. Handed him ₹100 extra. He looked at it. Handed it back,” Sharma mentioned.

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The Blinkit rider told her, "Last month mera rating 4.2 tha. Extra mile jaata hoon toh 4.8 ho jaata hai. Yahi meri appraisal hai" ("Last month, my rating was 4.2. When I go the extra mile, it goes up to 4.8. That's my appraisal"

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The statement struck a chord with the product manager, who reflected that, despite holding an MBA, she had just received one of the most practical lessons in performance management.

In her LinkedIn post, she observed that the delivery executive understood key performance indicators better than many managers, highlighting how clearly defined metrics can shape employee behaviour.

“I have an MBA. He understood performance metrics better than most managers I know,” she concluded.

The post has since resonated with professionals across industries, many of whom have described it as a reminder that customer satisfaction, meaningful incentives, and recognition often drive performance more effectively than financial rewards alone.

It has also sparked discussions on social media about gig workers, rating-based evaluation systems and the often-overlooked dedication of delivery executives who go the extra mile to ensure a positive customer experience.

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Netizens react One social media user remarked, “Some people teach us more than a degree ever could.” Another said, “The interesting part is that incentives shape behaviour far more than titles do. For him, going the extra mile wasn't about customer service. It was a direct investment in the metric that determined his future. The best operators understand this instinctively.”

“MBA really is more of a gimmick than a degree—just another useless hype sold by the USA. Deviated from the topic, but just my views, no MBAs should take offence. Your life choices are not subject to someone's personal opinion anyway. Good day,” a LinkedIn user commented.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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