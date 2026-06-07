Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to marry at Madison Square Garden in July? Wedding could cost $20 million

Fresh rumours about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship have gained momentum after a TMZ report suggested the couple may be preparing for a large-scale wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The report claimed that sources familiar with the alleged plans said a wedding celebration could take place on July 3, with an estimated guest list of between 1,100 and 1,200 people.

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Sonal Shah, a Manhattan-based wedding planner with more than 20 years of experience, said hiring the iconic New York venue alone could cost millions of dollars.

“I would expect the cost of renting Madison Square Garden for a Saturday-night wedding to be approximately $1 million to $2.5 million before you even begin building the wedding itself,” Shah was quoted as saying by New York Post.

She further told Post that the venue hire would likely account for only a small part of the overall budget.

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“But for a celebrity wedding of this scale, the venue fee would likely be just a fraction of the overall budget.”

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the news.

Why was Madison Square Garden chosen? According to TMZ, the famous venue was allegedly selected because it offers a high level of privacy and security.

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The report stated that photographers would have limited opportunities to capture images because there are “no windows” overlooking the main event spaces. In addition, underground parking facilities could allow guests to enter and exit discreetly without drawing attention from fans or the media.

Invitations Rather than using traditional printed invitations, the couple is reportedly taking a more private approach.

TMZ claimed that potential guests were contacted via text messages, a move allegedly intended to minimise the risk of information about the event being leaked.

The report also suggested that security arrangements could involve private security teams working alongside the New York Police Department. Temporary road closures around the venue may also be considered if the event goes ahead.

Which celebrities are rumoured to be on guest list? The reported guest list has sparked widespread discussion online.

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According to the report, model Karlie Kloss and singer Benson Boone are among those who may have received invitations. Kloss's reported inclusion attracted particular attention due to longstanding public interest in her friendship with Swift.

Meanwhile, actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, are reportedly not confirmed attendees, although no official guest list has been released.

Madison Square Garden holds special importance in Swift's career. The singer has performed at the landmark New York arena numerous times over the years, making it one of the venues most closely associated with her live performances.

If the wedding rumours prove true, the venue would add an extra layer of personal significance to the occasion.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to marry at Madison Square Garden in July? Wedding could cost $20 million