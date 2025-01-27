Taylor Swift dons ₹30.8 lakh outfit to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce at AFC championship; can you guess the brand?

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship, showcasing her stylish $5,000 Louis Vuitton jacket. The couple's relationship blossomed since they began dating last season, culminating in her celebrating with him after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated27 Jan 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift arrived in style to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team Kansas City Chiefs competed against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

The pop star donned a black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket and completed the look with a super-expensive Louis Vuitton chain wallet. The singer grabbed attention with her outfit, which remained in news for its price.

Taylor Swift outfit brand and its cost

Taylor Swift donned a rocked black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket which is sold at a price of $5,000 with a matching LV Spark Beanie, priced at $550. Her LV chain wallet costs around $2,850. She completed her look with a black pleated miniskirt, red tights and the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots. Her footwear costed around $1,760. Her total Louis Vuitton outfit would have costed around $35,560 (approximately 30.8 lakh), according to Times of India.

Watch | Taylor Swift arrives Arrowhead Stadium in style

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

The global sensation walked down the tunnel nearly 90 minutes prior to the championship to support her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift and Kelce

The Grammy award winner started dating Kelce last season, when he invited the ‘Anti-hero’ singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. The bond between the couple strengthened next year. Taylor Swift and Kelce's public appearance grew over time. Many times Swift was caught celebrating on the field with Kelce after his team's victory.

During the Super Bowl, Swift surprised everyone with her much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo for kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 09:46 AM IST
