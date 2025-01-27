Taylor Swift dons ₹30.8 lakh outfit to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce at AFC championship; can you guess the brand?

Taylor Swift arrived in style to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team Kansas City Chiefs competed against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

The pop star donned a black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket and completed the look with a super-expensive Louis Vuitton chain wallet. The singer grabbed attention with her outfit, which remained in news for its price.

Taylor Swift outfit brand and its cost Taylor Swift donned a rocked black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket which is sold at a price of $5,000 with a matching LV Spark Beanie, priced at $550. Her LV chain wallet costs around $2,850. She completed her look with a black pleated miniskirt, red tights and the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots. Her footwear costed around $1,760. Her total Louis Vuitton outfit would have costed around $35,560 (approximately ₹30.8 lakh), according to Times of India.

Advertisement

Watch | Taylor Swift arrives Arrowhead Stadium in style The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The global sensation walked down the tunnel nearly 90 minutes prior to the championship to support her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift and Kelce The Grammy award winner started dating Kelce last season, when he invited the ‘Anti-hero’ singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. The bond between the couple strengthened next year. Taylor Swift and Kelce's public appearance grew over time. Many times Swift was caught celebrating on the field with Kelce after his team's victory.

During the Super Bowl, Swift surprised everyone with her much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo for kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.