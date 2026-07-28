Taylor Swift is taking a step back from performing, but there's good news for fans

Taylor Swift is expected to take a lengthy break from major live performances following her recent wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, according to claims made by celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who says her predictions are based on a Tarot card reading rather than official information.

Psychic claims Taylor Swift is taking a step back from performing – But there is a catch The comments come amid growing speculation among fans about when the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will return to the stage after completing the record-breaking Eras Tour, which concluded in late 2024. Swift has not announced any future concerts or touring plans.

Speaking to The Mirror US on behalf of OLBG, Honigman claimed Swift's next career move has already been carefully mapped out.

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"The Tarot shows Taylor's actions to be pre-planned and intentional," Inbaal said on behalf of OLBG. "She's not spontaneous at all, and she knows that she's taking a step back from performing after her wedding, but it is far from permanent."

According to the psychic, Swift will continue making music despite stepping away from large-scale touring.

"For the next four years, she'll still write, compose, and record music. She'll even have some smaller gigs here and there and will release new songs, and there are even three new albums during that time, but she won't go on a big tour," Inbaal claimed.

Honigman further suggested that Swift's next major tour has already been planned in principle, despite no public announcement from the singer or her representatives.

"She knows the starting date already. She knows the name of the tour, the theme, and the route are all decided and planned in her mind, but it will be announced only four months ahead of the first show."

The predictions follow reports that Swift and Kelce married earlier this month. Since then, the couple have largely remained out of the spotlight, with recent public appearances centred on private events rather than professional engagements.

However, neither Swift nor her management team has confirmed that she intends to pause touring for four years or that another global tour has been scheduled. The claims made by Honigman are speculative and based solely on her Tarot reading.

Honigman also offered predictions about Kelce's future after his NFL career, suggesting he could eventually move into the entertainment industry following a period in sports broadcasting and real estate.

She also added, "Travis would like to do something creative, although it won't be until around 2030 that he'll feel confident enough to start, and he will even surprise himself. While acting and performing won't be for him, except for a couple of sporadic cameo roles, he will enjoy his interactions with people in the arts, and will try his hand at producing and executive producing projects, movies, and streaming events."